Transcript for DeMario Jackson speaks out about 'Bachelor in Paradise' controversy

Now to the former "Bachelor in paradise" star Demario Jackson speaking out about explosive sexual assault allegations. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with new details from his emotional interview. Good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning to you. Yes, it started with a purchase complained the show didn't do enough to stop a night of heavy drinking and now infamous intimacy. Demario describing how things quicy moved from flirting to passion defending himself after he says he's been made to look guilty. Demario Jackson speaking out for the first time in graphic detail since the scandal on the set of "Bachelor in paradise." ??? Almost paradise ??? Reporter: Emotional in this E! News interview. See your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult. Reporter: It was a tryst between contestants Demario Jackson and Corinne olympios into sexual misconduct after a producer filed a complaint against the show. Production halted with allegations 24-year-old Corinne was too drunk to consent at the time, something Demario repeatedly denied. Our first real conversation was at the bar. Really like friends and then we started having more fun. You know, had a few drinks. Things got wild because it was more of like her being like the aggressor, which was like sexy. That night was probably the wildest night of my entire life. Like we went for it. According to Demario, the next morning everyone was hung over and talking including Corinne. I offered her a shot but she said that the production had cut her off from drinking for the day. Reporter: He describes how one producer asked him to leave. He goes, I can't tell you what I know, but it's going to be bad if you don't leave tonight. I'm thinking like now I'm like what do you mean it's going to be bad? Reporter: With the show suspended she called herself a victim. Demario incriminated. Some fans saying we need answers. Demario tweeting back, alt facts. Warner brothers has since announced production will resume now that their internal investigation is complete saying video of the incident does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the same show that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Now, Corinne's lawyer saying they'll continue to stick with their own investigation of the show after multiple witnesses, new witnesses have come forward. E! Plans on running part two of that interview with Demario Jackson tonight. He has more to say not holding anything back. He's not holding anything back. It's already tmi. It's complicated. Okay. That's the morning version of it. Thank you. Coming up, so many head out

