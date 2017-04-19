Transcript for Democrat Ossoff falls short of avoiding runoff in Georgia race

feel they have a strong chance. Cecilia, thanks very much. Let's talk more about it with John avlon. The president claiming some measure of victory. He can't take comfort, 46% going to the Democrat. This is a heavily Republican district. Newt Gingrich's district back in the day. The fact this was a squeaker narrowly beating that 50% margin is not a good sign. The trump brand isn't selling here. It turns out the Republican vote was splintered but the Republican voter -- I mean candidates who were closest to Donald Trump did the worst. That's the really fascinating thing an establishment Republican Karen Handel came out on top and will face ossoff in the runoff. Tea party activists who had the endorsements of far right celebrities did terribly and couldn't get outside the margin of error. Now Republicans have two months to regroup. The vote will be in June, ossoff is now going to face a lot of scrutiny. He was able to make this whole runoff about the first race about Donald Trump. This is going to be about him, as well. He doesn't even live in the district That's correct. This will be a tough way for Democrats to win. Look, the Republicans will consolidate around Karen Handel. She's been the former secretary of state in Georgia but well known in the district. Uphill climb and the district is overwhelmingly slotted to be Republican so Democrats had an emotional victory but hard to translate. On another front "Usa today" reporting that one of the so-called d.r.e.a.m.ers, undocumented immigrants brought here has been deported despite president trump's messagerier that he would protect them. This created some controversy. A lot. This does seem to contradict some of the rhetoric. Representative Steve king, a hawk on immigration tweeting out a toast, a beer to the border patrol agents who deported him so a sign of more controversies to come. General John Kelly lashing out now against critics who say his deportation forces have gone too far saying he's enforces them into too strict a fashion. Kelly gave a strong speech and there's tension between the two on issue of immigration and marijuana but Kelly came out very hawkish yesterday criticizing folks in congress criticizing the border patrol saying shut up if you're not going to change the laws. John avlon, thanks very much. To robin. Now to that health concern

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.