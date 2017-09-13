Transcript for Democrats say General Michael Flynn committed criminal acts by concealing information

To the Russia investigation. President trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn is still refusing to cooperate with congressional subpoenas to testify. Now congressional committee is turning over new information to special counsel Robert Mueller about foreign contacts he did not disclose and Brian Ross is here with the story. Good morning, Brian. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The new allegations today against general Flynn involve what are being called more than a dozen contacts overseas for a private business venture that ABC news says Flynn concealed from authorities that Elijah Cummins says has been turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller. General Flynn spent the summer in Newport, Rhode Island, seen in this photo proudly posted by his son as the general tried to stay out of the headlines. General Flynn. Yeah. Brian Ross from ABC news. How are you? Just wanted to ask -- No, I sure don't. Everyone is asking what's going on in your case. I am having a great time. Reporter: Congress spent the summer gathering new information that Democrats say reveals Flynn committed criminal acts by omitting and concealing contacts and travel overseas which they say should have been disclosed for his security clearance. Investigators used Flynn's own words against him reviewing speeches and news interviews in which he boasted of his overseas contacts. I have spoken to friends in Saudi, friends in Egypt, friends in Kuwait and Qatar and uae. Reporter: He didn't list any of those contacts on his disclosure form according to congressional investigators. Subject to a five-year jail sentence. I think that's pretty serious. Reporter: Flynn is also under scrutiny for his alleged role in a bizarre proposal to kidnap this exiled Turkish dissident from rural Pennsylvania and send him back to Turkey. Former CIA director James woolsey told ABC news he was at a meeting in which Flynn raised the prospect. They were seriously considering a kidnapping operation for gulen and I told them then that it was a bad idea, it was illegal. Reporter: All at the same time that general Flynn was serving as candidate Donald Trump's top national security adviser. That would be outrageous to talk about a kidnapping on American soil. Reporter: When we tried to ask Flynn about the allegations, now coming out of Washington, his family stepped in to protect him. But thanks so much. The allegations about -- are they bothering you from a distance? They bother me from a distance, thank you. Reporter: Flynn's lawyer says his client was not part of any plot, any discussions involving a kidnapping. In the end the importance of these allegations may be that prosecutors can use them as a hammer to cut a deal with Flynn to get him to tell whatever he knows about the president and Russia. All right. We snow he's in their crosshairs. Thanks very much.

