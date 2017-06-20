Transcript for Democrats launch marathon protest against health care bill

More now on the health care bill and Democrats launching a mar tho marathon protest and Mary Bruce was there as many were. Reporter: It was an all-nighter as Democrats are railing against Republicans for writing their health care bill behind closed doors this. Is legislation that could dramatically roll back the expansion of medicaid and change the way Americans get their coverage. But there have been no hearings and no open debris. Now Republican leaders insist they've been working on it for years and plenty of debate in the past but Democrats say they are going to use every single procedural tool they have available to them to try to delay the fight and force Republicans to bring their bill out into the open. Even though though don't have the political power to actually block Republicans. And senate Republicans say they want to get this done before they go home for the July 4th recess. How is that looking. Reporter: Authorized to get that done they have just nine legislative days left to pull it off. Republicans insist they're getting closer and making progress and a vote next week still possible but seen no legislation. Mary Bruce, up late and up early this morning for us.

