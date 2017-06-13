Transcript for Dennis Rodman visits North Korea amid high tensions

day by downloading the ABC news app. That breaking news former NBA star Dennis rodman in north Korea visiting amid high tensions. Let's go to our chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz, and, Martha, we know rodman has met with the north Korean dictator before. He says he's, what, going to try to open a door with this trip? How? Reporter: Yeah, robin, rodman's publicist says the former NBA player is in the rare position of being friends with the leaders of both North Korea and the United States, rodman was, indeed a cast member on two seasons of president trump's "Celebrity apprentice" and while walking through the beijing airport rodman was asked if he had spoken to president trump about this and he said, well, I'm pretty sure he's happy with the fact I'm over here trying to accomplish something we both need. But a state department spokesman said while they are aware of the rodman trip and wished him well, he also reminded everyone that this comes at a time when Americans are being warned not to travel to North Korea, robin. Very well. Because this is a very threatening time, Martha. Reporter: It really is, robin. It is a threatening time with Kim Jong-un testing missiles and on the verge of once again testing a nuclear weapon and Donald Trump has said the U.S. Will not put up with that, robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.