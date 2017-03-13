Transcript for Desiree Hartsock, Chris Siegfried dish on 'The Bachelor' finale

And we do have former bachelorette Desiree Hartsock and her husband Krieg Siegfried joining us live and Desiree and Chris, we're going to get straight to it. Who do you think Nick should pick, Vanessa or raven? Who do you think is going home with the final rose? Go for it. I think he has an undeniable connection with raven but I think ultimately it'll come down to Vanessa because he just have a deeper like -- Canadian strong. Yeah. Canadian strong. And I'm curious. You two have been through this. What is it like these final hours leading up to the big decision? How nerve-racking is it? You don't get much sleep and I imagine Nick hasn't gotten sleep for about three years. It's definitely an emotional roller coaster and all coming to a head at like that moment and there's a lot of emotions going on so I'm excited to see how Nick handles it and who he chooses. Wellers he was called nervous Nick by Nick watt in that piece. What if he doesn't find love. What do you recommend for his love life going forward? Bachelor in paradise, definitely bachelor in paradise. Lifelong career until he finds the one. Well I tell you what, he should take that advice and run with it. Thank you both very much. Congratulations on your baby, five months ole. Congratulations to you two. Thank you so much.

