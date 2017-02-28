Transcript for New details in case of Oscars best picture blunder

And, you know, now we'll get to the details about the best picture blunder that we talked about all morning. The wrong winner was announced at the academy awards. Amy, we were there at the oscars. You were backstage and you have more on what happened behind the scenes. It must have been chaotic. That's right. I mean it was stunned silence for awhile and yes, chaos certainly ensued. It was the Hollywood ending that noun SNO one saw coming. In nearly 90 years of history it's only happened once before and now we are learning what exactly what went wrong. "La la land." Reporter: This morning everyone still asking how exactly could this happen? The biggest award Hollywood's biggest night and the wrong envelope? There's a mistake. "Moonlight," you guys won best picture. Reporter: The answer we now know, this accountant Brian Cullinan seen here on the red carpet with fellow accountant Martha Ruiz handed Warren beatty the wrong envelope. Look closely, it says actress in a leading role, not best picture. It seems like an improbable mistake. In this promotional video by pricewaterhousecoopers, the two discuss their responsibilities. Martha and I are really the only two know who the winners are on the night of the academy awards. There are 24 categories. We have the winners in sealed envelopes that we hold and maintain throughout the evening and hand those to the presenters just before they walk out on stage. Each have their own set of identical envelopes. Had memorized the winners and were supposed to be on opposite sides of the stage all night. Although you can see them together here backstage at one point. Cullinan posting this now deleted backstage photo of Emma stone on Twitter at approximately 9:05:00 P.M. Pacific time. Apparently just moments much beatty and Dunaway took the stage. Except for the end it was a lot of fun. Reporter: Overnight oscars host Jimmy Kimmel giving a play-by-play of Sunday's dramatic moment. For whatever reason they have two of each card in each envelope. There's a regular envelope and a backup envelope just to make it more confusing. Reporter: But for pricewaterhousecoopers, it's no laughing matter. The company issuing a statement overnight saying, once the error occurred protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner. Adding for the past 83 years the academy has entrusted pricewaterhousecoopers with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony and last night we failed the academy. And that now deleted photo Cullinan tweeted was posted as we said at 9:05:00 P.M. Warren beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage at 9:02. Beatty opened that envelope about six minutes later, but earlier in the night look at this. Cullinan and his partner Martha Ruiz also taking photos on the red carpet including this one with you, Michael. What did they tell you? Was the point being these -- Blame Mikey. What did you know and when did you know it? Every year on the red carpet I see these two and they are lovely people. They really do take their job seriously but I do think it is a big moment for them, as well. So they got caught up in the moment. I don't know what happened. They wouldn't tell me anything. They're sequestered away in a room. Larry Hackett is here to talk about it. You got Brian Cullinan and this must be the best perk of the job to his worst nightmare. A serious question for pricewaterhousecoopers. It is and the sacrifice has been made. Pricewaterhousecoopers has decided as always the client is always right. They're apologizing profusely to the academy and trying to stop any more discussion about was it Warren beatty's fault. Was it Faye Dunaway's fault and taking all the responsibility. There is something interestingly psychological about it. These two people are the only civilians on the red carpet amidst all of this glitter and there's something almost about you -- what were these civilians doing at the show. They ruined it for all these glittering Hollywood stars. Somebody has to pay. How can it be Warren beatty's fault? Because someone could say he clearly knew it was the wrong card. He didn't say it. He could have walked off and said, listen, I have the wrong -- this is clearly -- He clearly could have said this says Emma stone. At that moment I think -- I think that's why he tried to show Faye Dunaway. She was not realizing what he was thinking. Look, I got the wrong card. It wasn't me. It is precisely that discussion. Was Warren going to give the card up? Was anybody going to do anything? They don't want that conversation to go on for the next couple of days and want it to stop. It's a shame we're not having a conversation about "Moonlight." That's correct in it was a significant win for them. It was a significant film and that is not what's being discussed. And the mistake was caught. "Moonlight" got the Oscar, right, so that was going on. And there's something -- the world we live in. Had conversations on this about the twittersphere and social media. The mercylessness upon this man, refs make mistake. People miss foul shots. Defenses sometimes let people score. This is absolutely brutal. But does price Waterhouse survive. It's a $36 billion company. Does Cullinan survive. I'm not sure Cullinan will walk the red carpet next year but it would be unbelievably cruel if he lost his job because of that. They have done this for 83 years and this has never happened before so I think they get a mulligan. You're right to argue for proportion. Absolutely, absolutely. It's just merciless. I want to talk about what a great film "Moonlight" was. And it's fantastic. And I see what Barry Jenkins said what makes the oscars great, a movie like this who nobody had any idea this would happen that it's become this and more people will see it and get its message. It took them eight years. It's his story. It was a small budget film. No one was really talking about it. But people -- I remember when we had Barry here and naomie Harris and mahershala Ali, won an Oscar and just the artistic and the way it deals with that community. It was just astounding. Visionary and hypnotic and incredible movie. Thanks for letting us talk about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.