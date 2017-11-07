Transcript for New details on Donald Trump Jr. meeting with Russian lawyer

Okay, Jon Karl, thanks very much. Let's talk more with Dan Abrams and our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross and, Brian, let me begin with you. We know that Donald Trump had been trying for a long time to do business in Russia and that Donald Trump Jr. Was his point person. That's right, George. Donald Jr. Has pushed efforts on behalf of his father to expand the trump organization business foo Russia and make a deal and build a trump tower in Moscow and push the trump brand with trump vodka and trump owned miss universe pageant and traveled there in six types and told a Russian audience that they see a lot of Russian money pouring in. In addition to the meeting at trump tower with the Russian lawyer last June, he later paid $50,000 in October to fly to Paris and appear at a seminar organized by an obscure pro-Russian think tank. It's just one of a number of examples in which Russian operatives sought to get close or penetrate the trump campaign and circles and offered what spies would call dangles. Payments or possible opportunities. General Michael Flynn, Carter page and, of course, long-standing ties to Paul manafort. We do know they made contact despite previous white house denials. Lots of contacts and efforts by the Russians to get in. Let's talk about the law. It's illegal for anyone in a campaign to solicit or accept anything of value from a foreign national. The question is did that happen? So collusion with Russia is not a crime defined in the law. But there is campaign finance law. There's election law and that says that a foreign national can't give something of value. Now, it's been clearly interpreted that giving negative information like this, I think, would be -- Not just a check. It doesn't have to be money. I think giving negative information on Hillary Clinton would undoubtedly be considered something of value in the context of the law but takes two to tango and need somebody else on the other side who is either soliciting, cepting, requesting, providing substantial assistance in getting that illegal money funneled in and that's the question with regard to Donald Trump Jr. That could be why the lawyers and Donald Trump Jr. Have said, well, she's made a couple of statements but it turned into nothing. That's right. But still that doesn't necessarily get him off the hook legally. If there is a determination that he was soliciting meaning requesting or asking for it, that could be enough. Okay. Dan Abrams, brian,thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.