Transcript for New details emerge about alleged Bronx Hospital shooter

We're learning a lot more about the doctor who went on a shooting spree inside a hospital here in New York City. We're also learning about the fellow doctor he killed who wasn't even supposed to be working the shift that day. ABC's Stephanie Ramos joins us from bronx-lebanon hospital with more. Stephanie, good morning. Reporter: Cecilia and Dan, good morning. Some terrifying moments for staff, patients and visitors during that deadly shooting here. Those survivors this morning still shaken. In the aftermath of that deadly bronx hospital shooting we're learning more about the woman who lost her life. I have multiple people shot at this location. Perp is armed with a rifle. Multiple victims shot. Reporter: Police Dr. Tracy tam shot and killed on the floor wasn't even supposed to be there. She was covering another shift. She was very sweet and for this tragedy to happen to her was very sad. 16th floor they have people running. Advising 6 to 7 shots fired. Reporter: Bello was searching for a specific staffer after being told the doctor wasn't there he opened fire. That intended target now speaking out. 48-year-old Dr. Cameron Ahmed telling "The New York daily news" he had idea why the shooter wanted him dead. I'm shocked. He had a problem with almost everybody. This amid new details from inside those terrifying moments. We ran up to 17 and we too actually pulled patients out, literally over dead bodies and blood all over. Reporter: One survivor coming face-to-face with the shooter, in case I don't make it out, I love you, in this text to her daughter. I heard the pop. We all took cover. Reporter: Hospital officials helping people lied from Bello's rampage. They huddled together and held -- they barricaded the door. Reporter: Like new father Eric fisher surviving the ordeal huddling in this bathroom with his wife, mother-in-law and newborn baby boy. I felt to myself what is going on today that, you know, you're in a hospital. This should be a safe place. Reporter: So glad that family is okay. You know, this is one of the biggest hospitals here in new York and they took a chance on Bello who went to medical school in the caribbean but the hospital says worked here under a limited state issued permit. And we now know Bello wanted professional success but was marked by several arrests, sexual allegations and financial troubles. Dan, Cecilia. A lot of questions about the vetting process this morning. Thank you very much.

