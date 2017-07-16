Transcript for New details emerge in deadly Honolulu apartment fire

We do move on now to the new details coming out this morning of the victims of the deadly high-rise fire in Honolulu, Hawaii. This disaster raisinging questions about older buildings unequipped with sprinklers. Reporter: Hi, Paula and Dan. Good morning. Investigate rrs still piecing together what caused the fire. As victims' family members share their frustration that more wasn't done to prevent this. This morning, a first look inside at the charred aftermath of the deadly fire in a Honolulu high-rise. It's like a war zone in there. It's completely burnt out. Reporter: The flames tearing through the 26th floor Friday and quickly spreading. That was like a horror movie. Reporter: Tearing off this balcony. Including the home britt Weller was in with his mother. He called his co-workers as smoke poured in. His brother rushing to the Marco polo condominiums. He went under a bed. A few moments later, they lost phone contact with him. Werl, his mother, and another woman killed. Heart break and outrage as the victims' families learn much of this devastation was likely preventable. If there was sprinklers in this apartment, the fire would be contained in the unit of origin. Reporter: Building codes didn't retire sprinklers when this building was built in 1991. How is it possible that a corporation doesn't install something as effective as sprinkler systems6 yeah, yeah, there's anger. Reporter: There were no sprinklers in this building in London where this fire tore through last month. Officials in London announcing this weekend they'll now retro fit older buildings that are ten stories and taller with sprinklers. The mayor of Honolulu says the city needs to work on passing a law that requires the the same be done there. We want to move to Florida

