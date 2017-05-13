Transcript for More details emerge about the tense relationship between Trump and Comey

We are learning more about the tense relationship between the president and his now fired FBI director from people inside James Comey's camp. This is as we said candidates for Comey's replacement are showing up at the justice department for interviews today and ABC's senior just tint correspondent Pierre Thomas is on that part of the story. Reporter: ABC news learned sources in former director Comey's circle says a week after the inauguration in that dinner meeting president trump asked him more than once whether he would loyal. He only promised to be honest but president trump flatly denied that ever happened. Did you ask that question. No, no, I didn't but I don't think it would be a bad question to ask. I think loyalty to the country, loyalty to the United States is important. Reporter: The two men also apparently disagree over whether Comey tells the president he was not under investigation as trump asserted and that letter firing Comey. I know that I'm not under investigation. Me, personally, I'm not talking about campaigns, I'm not talking about anything else. I'm not under investigation. Reporter: And they can't even agree over who asked who to dinner. Trump in a recent TV interview said I think he asked. Comey's friends and associates remember otherwise. He mentioned that he had been invited to the white house to have dinner with the president and that he was uneasy with that. Reporter: Trump says Comey was fired because he was not competent calling him names like showboater in the process. All this galvanizing many in the FBI rank and file who believe Comey has been treated shabbily. Is it accurate the rank and nile no longer supported Comey. No, that is not accurate. Reporter: Organizations say the search for a new permanent FBI director begins today. Among those expected to be interviewed, includes senator John Cornyn and three other candidates. This is the first round, more candidates are expected. A critical choice at a critical time with the naming of the leader of the nation's premiere law enforcement agency the decision at hand. For "Good morning America," Pierre Thomas, ABC news, Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.