Transcript for New details on Hillary Clinton's tell-all memoir

And we now have new details about Hillary Clinton's tell all book that is due out this fall the title is. What happened Clinton says she is letting her guard down revealing what she was thinking and feeling during the heat of the campaign. And how she's cope with the loss and what she calls the double standard confronting women in politics the memoir will be released on September 12.

