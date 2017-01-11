Transcript for New details on NYC victims, police officer hailed as hero

This morning we're learning more about the victims, students on the bus and some were tourists visiting New York. Plus, we're learning more about the hero officer who stopped the killer. Gio Benitez is outside Bellevue hospital here in New York City where some of the victims were taken. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey there, Michael. Good morning to you. Five of the victims are here at this hospital. They're being treated right now, eight of them are at another hospital nearby. This is attack happening in the blink of an eye. Among the dead five high school friends from Argentina visiting New York City to celebrate their 30th graduation from high school. The Home Depot truck plowing into them as they took a group bike ride. We need buses to vestry and chambers. I got at least four on the ground here. Reporter: More than a dozen injured and eight killed as first responders rushed to the mile-long crime keen in lower Manhattan. I was able to see the bodies and three destroyed bicycles as well as all the police, firefighters, bomb squads, S.W.A.T. Team arriving on the scene. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. Reporter: Six died on the scene. Two at the hospital. One is a Belgian national. This morning several victims are still clinging to life at two New York City hospitals while this man, 28-year-old NYPD officer Ryan Nash is being hailed as a hero. He put an end to the terrorist's rampage by con fronting him then shooting him in the stomach. I want to commend response from our NYPD officer on post near the location who stopped the carnage moments after it began. Reporter: Nash a six-year veteran was responding to a separate incident in the area when he rushed to the carnage. The Long Island resident commanded saipov to drop his weapons which turned out to be a paint ball and paint gun. Nash shot him keeping him alive so authorities could get more information from him. No doubt about it a hero right there. Now we know this morning that at least three of the victims are in critical condition right now but perhaps the only good news in this story is that at least five of the victims are in fair or good condition. George. Our thoughts are with all the families. Thanks very much. New details also emerging

