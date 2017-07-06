New details on Paris terror attack

A hammer-wielding man was shot and wounded near the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris after targeting police officers outside the tourist and religious site.
2:09 | 06/07/17

Transcript for New details on Paris terror attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47883595,"title":"New details on Paris terror attack","duration":"2:09","description":"A hammer-wielding man was shot and wounded near the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris after targeting police officers outside the tourist and religious site.","url":"/GMA/video/details-paris-terror-attack-47883595","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
