Transcript for Senator's reported feud with neighbor may have sparked alleged assault

New details now on that bizarre attack on Kentucky senator Rand Paul that left him with five fractured ribs and bruised lungs. The longtime neighbor now facing charges and this morning we're getting a better sense of what may have sparked that feud. Linzie Janis has the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. The senator's senior advise ser calling it a serious criminal matter but a lawyer for the senator's neighbor is downplaying the dispute saying it was over something most people would consider trivial. This morninger the reason behind the confrontation between senator Rand Paul and his neighbor of 17 years, a mystery. The Republican senator telling police he was mowing his lawn in bowling green, Kentucky, Friday afternoon when 59-year-old Rene Boucher allegedly came onto his property tackling him from behind. Paul suffering fe broken ribs and lung contusions. The two men live in a wealthy gated community. Their property side by side along a small lake. Boucher a retired anesthesiologist and pain specialist who invented the thermo vest to treat back pain. A neighbor said he's known both for years telling ABC news the two had a lot of political differences but in a telephone interview Boucher's lawyer denying it was politically motivated. That is absolutely and unequivocally untrue. It's just a very, very hugely regrettable incident. It would not happen again in a million years. Reporter: He was charged with fourth degree assault. Kentucky police now assessing if further charges are warranted. If we receive medical records that will help the commonwealth attorney to ascertain taken whether it was a serious physical assault or the simple assault in the fourth degree which was a misdemeanor. Reporter: The FBI is looking into whether the assault may have been politically motivated but this morning some reports now suggesting it may have been over landscaping. That's one heck of an argument. Sure is. Those injuries are serious. Yeah. They are. Thank you, Linzie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.