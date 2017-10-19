Transcript for Diana Ross to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 AMAs

morning to you and listen to this. Ain't no mountain high enough for this lady. Diana Ross, the legendary singer has been at the summit of the music industry for decades. Only Diana after all needs a helicopter to exit her 1996 super bowl performance. I mean, that was the greatest. Well, now miss Diana will be recognized for her incredible impact with a lifetime achievement honor at this year's American music awards. Congratulations, Ms. Ross. At 73 years young she first hit the scene with the supremes in the height of motown before going to a massive solo career joining sting, Whitney Houston among others tore the award. You can watch her accept it when the American music awards airs November 19th. Yeah, like that. I love her. Also in "Pop news" this morning, it's been an absolutely glamulous run but "Fashion police" is set to do its final catwalk. The great Joan rivers put the show on and daughter Melissa will rightly air the last finale featuring footage of her late mom. Viewers ate up Joan's razor sharp wit and the sassy panelists like jewel an anyway R rancic dished and "Guess me from behind." "Fashion police," the final will air November 27th. Congratulations, guys, on a terrific run. Yeah. You know that little diddy. Guess me from behind. And finally, the 2nd annual international clown convention is under way in Mexico City. 14 different countries they gather for four days of training and sessions to sharpen their clown skills. What's so funny? Nothing. Clowns. Clowns are funny. Clowns are funny. They attend workshops and have seminars for the latest costumes and magic trick, wigs and shoes part of an effort to rain taken higher standards of clowns. This is what the literature said and by the way, personal story something I know a little about. There it is, a harbinger of things to come if you will. You will have to wait for our Halloween show to see the full situation. But just saying maybe I'll have to head to the clown convention next year. Oh, a little tease there. Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Michael Strahan -- What did I do now? I saw you walking down the hallway after the show yesterday in an outfit which I will not share with the full public yet but suffice it to say -- Oh. Omg. Oh. Omg. It was an out-of-body experience. It was a lot of body. It was. You know what, did you recognize me from behind? I will simply say that I believe this Halloween the ladies will be happy. It's going to be epic.

