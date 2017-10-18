Dierks Bentley rocks out a neighborhood block party with his hit 'I Hold On'

More
The country music superstar wows the crowd at at the GMA Block Party in Austin, Texas.
5:01 | 10/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dierks Bentley rocks out a neighborhood block party with his hit 'I Hold On'
It's just so big of Drexel stage that's usury. And a handsome Chamberlain. It is we'll have enough alone understand this is an album paying him I would trade that paying in mobile world. And I'm Dan and me. Winds are over. Paul. Good news. Yeah. I. I. Views. You learned. He walked in and home. Home. Cool. Don't let him. Very.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50524221,"title":"Dierks Bentley rocks out a neighborhood block party with his hit 'I Hold On'","duration":"5:01","description":"The country music superstar wows the crowd at at the GMA Block Party in Austin, Texas. ","url":"/GMA/video/dierks-bentley-rocks-neighborhood-block-party-hit-hold-50524221","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.