DIY tips to spruce up your patio

More
Design expert Francesco Bilotto shows you everything you need to do make your patio summer-ready.
3:00 | 05/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DIY tips to spruce up your patio

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47541723,"title":"DIY tips to spruce up your patio ","duration":"3:00","description":"Design expert Francesco Bilotto shows you everything you need to do make your patio summer-ready.","url":"/GMA/video/diy-tips-spruce-patio-47541723","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.