Transcript for Doctors discourage DIY braces trend

Now to that parent ago letter. The American association of orthodontists reporting a spike in people trying to do it yourself braces? Teens using everything from rubber bands to paper clips to try and correct their teeth. ABC's Linzie Janis, are you serious with this? I'm serious. I'm afraid. Good morning, robin. It is all being driven by social media. Kids doing it and they see their friends doing it and want to try it themselves but these do it yourself methods often involve rubber bands can have disastrous consequences and end up costing tens of thousands of dollars to fix. Put it behind my teeth. Reporter: Hundreds of videos flooding social media. Tutorials from teens on how to try to correct your smile. At home on your own. It's going to hurt. Especially the first few days. It's going to hurt really bad. Reporter: Doctors now warning the growing trend could mean a lifetime of pain. It's Russian roulette and you're playing with how you're going to be for the rest of your life. Reporter: The American association of orthodontists reporting an uptick, 13% of its members are seeing patients who have tried DIY teeth straightening such an alarming number, they're reissuing this psa. Trying to close a gap or straighten your teeth yourself can increase the risk of infection and serious damage to your teeth and gums. Reporter: Oddly enough David Campbell says at a young age his dentist suggested he apply rubber bands at night to try to close a gap in his front teeth but the bands kept disappearing. He thought they were falling off but really -- The rubber bands were actually going up into my gums and killing the teeth at the root. They found about four or five rubber bands up in the root of my gums and had just strangled my teeth. Reporter: New York dentist Nancy Rosen says that was bad advice. And the damage can happen quickly. Sometimes in just a couple of days. And fixing it can be costly. In the end you'll be paying at least double to correct all the mistakes that you've made. Reporter: If they can be fixed at all. You can fix your plumbing and do it wrong and call a plumber. When you make a visit to an orthodontist to repair what's been done sometimes the damage is not repairable. Reporter: Campbell says he eventually lost his two front teeth and estimates he spent between $40,000 and $50,000 over the years. Now he's warning teens not to do what he did. It may look simple. But it can end up costing you thousands of dollars and a lot of heartache, pain and suffering. Campbell says his dentist at the time gave him that terrible advice so when it comes to straightening your teeth choose a reputable artiorthodontist. Remember these loom bands. They're using them on their teeth. The company says they're not intended for use in the mouth. It's remarkable any of us survive adolescence. It's so true, isn't it. I can see myself doing something like that. Very dangerous. Thanks for bringing that to us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.