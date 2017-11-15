'Dodge Demon' car deemed by some too dangerous

More
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT "Demon," a limited edition street-legal hot rod, has 840 horsepower and can jump from zero to 60-MPH in 2.3 seconds.
0:58 | 11/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Dodge Demon' car deemed by some too dangerous

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51162024,"title":"'Dodge Demon' car deemed by some too dangerous ","duration":"0:58","description":"The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT \"Demon,\" a limited edition street-legal hot rod, has 840 horsepower and can jump from zero to 60-MPH in 2.3 seconds.","url":"/GMA/video/dodge-demon-car-deemed-dangerous-51162024","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.