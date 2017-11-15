{"id":51162024,"title":"'Dodge Demon' car deemed by some too dangerous ","duration":"0:58","description":"The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT \"Demon,\" a limited edition street-legal hot rod, has 840 horsepower and can jump from zero to 60-MPH in 2.3 seconds.","url":"/GMA/video/dodge-demon-car-deemed-dangerous-51162024","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}