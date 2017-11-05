Transcript for Dog loves hanging out on owner's roof

And finally a new take on the famous play cat on a hot tin roof how about a hot dog on a sloping roof. He's such a hot dog look at him show and offices huckleberry the roof dog. Aptly named for his habit of jumping onto the roof from his owner's backyard in Texas he's -- become a social media star because it it. Don't worry his owners have a sign posted saying. He's never up there unless someone is at home watching can they also have a sign we appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door. We know he's up there. How did get out there and he just jumps up there from the backyard up one one victory. Yeah I don't have clean.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.