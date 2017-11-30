Dogs may be smarter than cats, study finds

Researchers at Vanderbilt University found that dogs have 530 million neurons in their brains, while cats have half that amount.
1:00 | 11/30/17

Transcript for Dogs may be smarter than cats, study finds

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

