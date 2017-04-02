Transcript for Donald Trump Administration Moves to Put Pressure on Iran

Thank you, Dan. President trump taking a tough stance against Iran imposing new sanctions for what the administration is calling provocative behavior after Iran launched ballistic missiles. The president is spending the weekend at his mar-a-lago estate and we are we find David Wright. Reporter: This is president trump's first trip since the inauguration down to the place that he's now calling the winter white house. A phrase that hasn't been heard so much here in Florida, not since the days when president Nixon used to come to key biscayne but because of that judge's ruling in Washington state, it's shaping up to be anything but a relaxing weekend. Hours after president trump touched down here in palm beach the white house blasted back at the court's authority. Noting at the earliest possible time the department of justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order. And defend the executive order of the president. Earlier in the day, trump himself tweeted we must keep evil out of our country. The white house is now taking particular aim at one of the seven countries targeted by the travel ban. Iran. They're not behaving. Reporter: Adopting new sanctions targeting Iran's ballistic missile program. That tough talk is drawing praise from house speaker Paul Ryan. Think what this administration is doing which I agree with is saying we have a new administration and we're going to hold you, Iran, to account. Reporter: Others are urging caution, democratic senator Chris Murphy called the trump administration's actions towards Iran reckless. Tehran is pushing back threatening to kick out U.S. Passport holders it deems to be tied to terrorism noting that the names of the banned American people and entities would be announced later. The speaker of the Iranian parliament went so far as to call trump's behavior immature. But the white house signaled the possible sanctions are serious and may even carry a military threat. Should Americans be ready for the possibility of military action with Iran? Is that on the table? Look, I've said this before, the president has been very clear he doesn't take options off the table but he understands the impact of something like that. Reporter: Here at mar-a-lago president trump won't escape the protesters. Demonstrators pro and con are going to descend here and the red cross is holding its white tie gala here and the president plans to attend. Dan, Paula. David Wright in palm beach, thank you. Let's talk about all of this and there's a lot to discuss when bill kristol editor of "The weekly standard." Bill, good morning and in Washington, Kristen soltis-anderson, political analyst. Kristen, good morning. Bill, thank you. Let's start here with the big headline this morning, this judge in Washington issuing this temporary blocking of the controversial executive order on immigration. Democrats are excited about this. But it's definitely not over. What happens next? The judicial system works, president Obama had some of his executive orders challenged, some were sustained, some? Overturned. Imposing authoritarian rule on America, the system seems to be working, right. There are appeals. The judge issues an order. The justice department is obeying the order. Trump, they're appealing it which is their right. My main question is why are we here and not in mar-a-lago? Could you talk to the big shots at ABC and why is David Wright down there? Maybe Kristen can answer that question. Can't we do the show from mar-a-lago? It's cold up here in New York. You're a brilliant television person. Kristen, you're a pollster. Is the public on trump's side on this. The polling is pretty divided on this question about the immigration ban itself. You have about half of the people in America who think it's a good idea, about half who think it's a bad idea. Generally you find that with anything that Donald Trump does four out of ten Americans just really don't like it. They strongly disapprove of him. They want to see him impeached according to data I saw this week but you have the rest of America that either loves him or at least is looking cautiously at this and I think given it's just been the first two weeks there are some folks that are nervous. They'll see things like the rollout of this immigration ban and they'll wonder is this the strong leadership that we were really looking for? Is this the competent management Donald Trump said he would bring to the white house? But overall because it's only two weeks some folks will give him at least a little bit of leeway to make a few little mistakes here and there as long as he gets back on track managing things effectively going forward. I don't want to get too wonky and talk about Dodd frank but the other headline, he signed two executive actions that chip away at the financial regulations. Is this good for main street or good for Wall Street? I can't judge that. I -- a lot of serious people think dodd/frank was implemented in a way that's too broad that hurts lots of small banks as well as the big banks. But who passed is, congress, and Dodd and frank and congress gets a say here. That I hi is the big story -- the first two weeks have been full of executive actions, which is fine. But the big question for me what does congress ultimately do in a host of areas dodd/frank to tax policy and there I think Kristen knows a lot about this, I think trump needs to get his approval ratings up some to have real clout with congress. Just having 52 Republican senators, they won't just go along automatically. A lot of people are saying that, you know, chipping away at these financial regulations will be good. What do you make of the feud heating up seemingly clean Chelsea Clinton and kellyanne Conway, of course, Chelsea slammed kellyanne Conway on Twitter and kellyanne acknowledged she misspoke meant to say terrorists but kellyanne added a jab that Hillary Clinton lied about landing during sniper fire in bosnia. What do you make of this. There are a lot of times where Republicans sort of feel like they're treated unfairly like if somebody on the democratic side does something they don't get as criticized for it where on the Republican side you keep taking hits. Last weekend you heard folks from the white house say, the wounds are still open that even though they've won the white house, they still feel like America is not giving them enough credit or specifically the media is not giving them enough credit for that win so I think that's part of why you saw that response from kellyanne to what Chelsea Clinton had to say. Kristen soltis-anderson and bill kristol, thank you very much for your programming suggestions and analysis. See you next week at mar-a-lago. That's right, baby. You heard it here first. We'll try to approve that.

