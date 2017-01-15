Transcript for Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Icon John Lewis, Sparking Twitter Firestorm

is doubling down many his war of words with the civil rights icon, congressman John Lewis. Trump taking to Twitter to call him all talk talk talk and no action. Calling his district in Atlanta crime infested. This all started as Lewis said trump's presidency is not legitimate. Here's the aftermath. Lewis' mug shot from one of his many arrests. He's been a man of action during his long career. Trump, per usual, not backing down here. Will he go forward with his planned visit to the national African-American museum. We start with ABC's David rig Wright. David, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Lieu wis 1 of 18 members of congress not the attend the inaugural. His decision not the attend getting lots of attention. This icon of the civil rights movement says he doesn't view Donald Trump's presidency as legitimate. Others have called John Lewis the conscience of the congress. The living link to Dr. King's dream. Lewis bears the scars from a brutal beating he received crossing the Edmund pet tis bridge in the March on Selma. Bloody Sunday. He's been a fighter for civil rights ever since. Yet, when Lewis told an interviewer he's boycotten the inauguration for the first time in three decades. I don't see this president-elect As a legitimate president. Reporter: Donald Trump went ballistic. Lambasting Lewis as all talk talk talk. No action or results. And suggesting Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested cities of the U.S. Democrats spoke up. John Lewis is our hero. He symbolizes everything we stand for as Americans! Reporter: New Jersey senator Cory booker praised Lewis for facing down some of history's most hateful. Now and then. John Lewis is a great moral, civil, and human rights leader. Reporter: Lewis has earned admiration on both sides of the aisle. The vice president-elect called him a ledge Zaire civil rights leader. Cokie Roberts counts here's an admirer and a friend. Donald Trump needs to spend time reaching out to the Americans who did not support him. And, an argument with John lieu wis not the way to reach out. Reporter: Tomorrow, as a kickoff for inauguration week, Donald Trump was scheduled to tour the new smithsonian museum of African-American heritage, where several of the exhibits feature Lewis prominently. The idea of that museum is a testament to the idea that John Lewis is not all talk. Trump is also wrong in suggesting in his tweets that Lewis' home district is full of urban decay. Georgia's fifth district is the head quarters for Coca-Cola and delta and has one of the busiest airports in the U.S. And emery university as well. A T the heart is the issue

