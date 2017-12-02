Transcript for Donald Trump, Japanese Leader Denounce North Korea Missile Test

We want to get straight to the breaking news. The provocative move from north koreaover snigt. Look at this map. The missile is believed to have landed in the eastern sea. The timing of this launch hard to miss. Right as president trump and the Japanese prime minister were sitting down to dinner. The two appearing at a brief and pointed news conference shortly thereafter. People in Japan watching the news conference live. President trump is facing challenges on my fronts this morning. Protests on immigration raids. And threats to Obamacare. Meryl Streep and "STD night live" weighing in also overnight. A lot of material for "Snl." Indeed. We have team coverage. We start with David Wright with the president in palm beach. David, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. This was North Korea's first ballistic missile test since president trump took office. It's hard to ignore the timing. Right in the middle of prime minister Abe's visit to mar-a-lago. Just as president trump and prime minister Abe sat down to dinger. Pyongyang launched its ballistic missile over the sea of Japan. Reporter: After dinner, the two leaders stood should to should. I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally. 100%. Reporter: Not a fore gone conclusion. And you know, you have the maniac in North Korea. They maybe have to do something. Right now, if he acts badly toward Japan, we end up in a World War. Reporter: Out on the campaign trail, candidate trump suggested Japan was taking advantage of America's protection. While stealing American jobs. And they're not even paying us. How stupid are we, folks. How stupid, how stupid are we? How stupid are we? Reporter: Now they're jointly urging North Korea to abandon the missile programs and not to take further provocative actions. Here at home, the battle over immigration is heating up. Demonstrators took to the streets to protest a new series of raids. Federal agents rounding up undocumented immigrants and deporting them. This, as trump's executive order temporarily banning travel from some countries, is set to take center stage again this week. The administration now hinting it may file a new version of the order tomorrow. One that the more likely to pass muster with the courts. This morning, the president tweeted on the immigration roundup saying the crackdown on illegal imfwrants is merely keeping my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers, and others are being removed. The problem is, that what has some of the protesters so rid up is that some of the people swept up in the raids have no criminal records at all. Paula? Certainly controversial. David, got to ask you. All of this as trump faces another challenge with a key member of his national security team. Reporter: That's right. Mike Flin is under fire for discussions that he had with a Russian diplomat before the inauguration. And ABC news has also learned that the CIA is now denying a security clearance to one of Flynn's top aides. Making it impossible for him to serve. Dan? Paula? David Wright with the president in mar-a-lago. David, thank you. Joining us to discuss what is going on with North Korea, ABC news consultant colonel Steve ganyard. Good morning. Thank you for joining us. Good morning. Let's talk about the ballistic missile that was launched. What do we know? It seems to be a medium range or beer mediate range missile. It's not the really long missile that could hit the united States. Which is where president trump drew the line with North Korea. This is a missile we have known has been in development for quite awhile. The way they shot it is not particularly provocative. But the fact that it happened last night while prime minister Abe and president trump sat down to dinner was important. The timing hard to miss. Do you think this has the potential to spiral out of control though? Dan, we know that the nsc is conducting a review of the north Korea policy. We have seen U.S. Military officials clearly come out in the past couple of weeks saying the U.S. Will contemplate preemptive action the if we see an icbm on the launch pad. That's new. Between that and the line that it won't happen if we see an icbm, I think we're in for a much tougher policy. There will probably be a rollout of a variety of sanctions in the next couple of weeks. You talk about the red line. This could be the president's first big test. How do you expect his administration to respond? I think in the lastwo weeks, we have seen a red line brawn with Iran, or quote Iran has been put on notice. And the president saying it won't happen if we see a longer-range missile on the launch pad. If we see one of these, the U.S. Is signaling there would be some sort of military action to prevent that launch. Again this was not a longer-range missile we saw overnight. So, not a crossing of the red line. But it certainly could come at some point. Stephen ganyard, thank you.

