Donald Trump Meets With Japanese Prime Minister

The 45th president pursues his foreign policy agenda as administration plans next steps on its embattled immigration order.
3:23 | 02/11/17

Happy Saturday. Let's look at mar-a-lago, the president is waking up with powerful guests in residence. The prime minister of Japan and his wife. Looks so peaceful and beautiful and trump and prime minister Abe in the white house on Friday engaging in a very long handshake right here. They got a whole lot of people talking on social media. This morning, in Florida they will be golfing together's mar-a-lago. The president has pressing domestic concerns including big questions about how to proceed after repeated setbacks in court over that travel ban. Could the president simply draft a new executive order here? That seems to be a likely option. Meantime, questions about a key white house figure, national security adviser Michael Flynn. Were his contacts with the Russian ambassador illegal? We have team coverage and kick it off with ABC's David Wright

