Transcript for Donald Trump to Get Russia Hacking Intelligence Briefing

We talk to our white house correspondent Jon Karl. More about that. Incredibly high stakes. Donald Trump face to face with the top intelligence plaerpsd the director of the FBI. Looking at evidence, detailed evidence, a presentation that for president Obama went an hour. On findings he has consistently rejected. I have to tell you, talking to intelligence officials on this, they say this is high confidence reporting. Which is their highest level of certainty. Based on all source intelligence. Not simply look at computer code and tracking ip addresses. This is about human intelligence, signals intelligence. They're very confident. All that we're learning. We heard Brian Ross' report. The reporting we're hearing is exactly what you're saying and the intelligence is confirming that the hacking is at the hands of the Russians. What does Donald Trump do next? That's the big question. We'll get at intent. Why did the Russians do this? It wasn't simply about undermining the confidence in the American election system. It was about trying to have an impact on the results. It's a very hard thing for Donald Trump to accept. I have to tell you. There is is nothing in the report, I'm told, that said this actually affected the outcome of the elections. Nobody is suggesting this is why Donald Trump won. And you can separate the two? You absolutely can.

