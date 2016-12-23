Transcript for Donald Trump Surprises With Nuclear Weapons Tweet

the broadcast. The latest on the trump transition and president-elect's surprising nuclear weapons tweet raising questions around the world and here at home. ABC's Mary Bruce has more now in Washington. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning. Well, Amy, for nearly five decades presidents of both parties have tried to limit nukes but now the president-elect seems to say he wants more nuclear weapons, trump this morning is sparking fears of a new nuclear arms race with just 140 characters. In a single tweet Donald Trump announced what could be a dramatic shift in U.S. Foreign policy. Posting the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes. The timing of the statement also raising eyebrows. Coming just hours after Russian president Putin said we need to strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces. Since Ronald Reagan both the U.S. And Russia have worked to cut nuclear stockpiles. During the campaign, trump sent mixed messages. Nuclear should be off the table but will there be a time when it could be used, possibly. The biggest problem we have today is nuclear, nuclear proliferation. Reporter: Now in an attempt to clarify his tweet, trump spokesman said he's referring to the threat of proliferation and the need to improve deterrents but did not clarify what he meant by that call to expand nuclear capability and it's that word what's raising so many questions this morning.

