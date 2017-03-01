Transcript for Donald Trump Tweets About Nuclear Weapons, Chicago Violence

We have the latest on the trump transition. 17 days until the inauguration. And the president-elect is back to business and back on Twitter. We're going hear from his senior adviser, kellyanne Conway in a moment. First, Cecilia Vega is at trump tower here in New York. Good morning. Reporter: Robin, good morning to you. A new year, a new tweet storm. Donald Trump may be just days away from his swearing in. On Twitter, he's looking backward to November. And that big win. Taking another victory lap. Fresh off his new year's eve bash in mar-a-lago -- All I can tell you is we'll do a good job. Reporter: -- Donald Trump is ringing in 2017 with a Twitter blitz. The president-elect writing, North Korea just stated it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen. And a jab at Chicago's mayor on the murder rate. If major can't do it, he must ask for federal help. Trump writing it used the worst cover photo of me on a new book. Just 17 days to go before inauguration, trump is promising something else on the calendar first. Big news on the Russian hacks. I also know things that other people don't know. And so they cannot be sure of this situation. Like what? What do you know that other people don't know? You'll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday. Reporter: He's still doubting evidence from 17 U.S. Intelligence agencies that say they have concrete proof of Russia's involvement. I want them to be sure. I think it's unfir if they don't know. Reporter: Trump is back here in New York today. Meetings in trump tower. Including with Mike pence. Everyone is waiting to see if today might be the day that he releases whatever this new information is that he says he has on those Russian hackers.

