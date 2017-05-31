Transcript for 'Downward Dog' star on overcoming her dog allergy on set

Good morning, America. Very excited, you know I love dogs and I'm here now with the stars of the new ABC hit "Downward dog," critics are calling this show tail wagging winner of a comedy. It take us inside the mind of man's best friend, literally starring this guy, his name is Ned. He's a talking dog. Take a look. Right. Probably the only reason I don't think of myself as an athlete is because Nan has never valued that about me. All right. That's -- I mean, I don't know what else to do. Your days of untrained fun are over, mister, enjoy them while you can. Allison Tolman is with us. There's that saying never work with baby organization animals. They do say that. Is there a reason? Something we should know because I'm this love with him. I am as well. I think it makes your days longer and a little more technical on set but first I mean he is the heart of our show. There was no option to not have a dog, so I'm glad it's this one because I love him. You do love him and -- I do. Secretly you're a cat person. I'm secretly a cat owner, everybody. I have a 17-year-old cat at home so, yeah, this is a new budding relationship here. And a little birdie told me you kept it a secret from producers too. I did. Wanted the job so badly you failed to tell them that. I'm allergic to dogs. Fully drugged up right now. Yeah, no, I'm allergic to dogs which is -- I was fine of the I took these -- I took allergy pills and wouldn't get itchy. Any time he's kissing me, that's so great, we love it. Great, then I'd be like, I need some benadryl spray on my face. Just to give our audience an idea, Ned is a rescue. He was in a shelter for a year. Yeah. Before he was rescued by the handler who chose him, joy chose him and the producers of the show for his eyes. For his beautiful expressive eyes. Look at the camera when they say that. Ned. There you go. Give us -- F. Oh, there you go. He's like a supermodel. He's still learning. He's learning about press. He's a rescue dog out of Chicago. He was at paws, Chicago. And that was really important. I know to the creator they wanted a rescue. They wanted a mutt and they wanted a rescue, so they looked at several different pictures and they picked him based on a picture so we're really lucky that he's as good a dog and well trained. They literally did not meet him. From those gorgeous eyes and I didn't meet him until we went to shoot the pilot so it's lucky we get along. Yeah, absolutely. And, joy, his handler was saying that any dog, 99.9% of dogs are trainable so you had a good shot with Ned. We did. He just happens to be -- I hadn't been trained for long before we started shooting. He was a rescue. He was anxious, a little bit skittish and he's come so far. Such a good boy in and really funny. I know it's not him talking but we believe it is. The show is so great. Allison, thanks for being here. Ned, give it up for Ned. Come here. Give me a hug. Everybody, please catch Ned and "Downward dog," you can see it on Tuesday nights at 8:00, 7:00 central right here on ABC. Thank you, Allison, thank you, Ned. I love you. I love Y

