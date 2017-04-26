Transcript for Dr. Ian Smith shares tips on how to drop 20 pounds in 5 weeks

A good friend of mip who is like family, Dr. Ian Smith. His diet is helping Americans shed tons of weight. And now, a new book and mission to blast the sugar out of your diet. Lose 20 pounds in five weeks. Dr. Ian Smith. How you doing? Good, good, good. Blast the sugar out. How problematic is sugar? It's a big problem. The recommendation for the American heart association is to consume nine teaspoons of added sugar for men. Six for women. The average American consumes 20 a day of added sugars. That's the problem. Part of the strategy is the habits. You have a one, one, one process. In the book, it's all about breaking the sugar addiction. I teach you how to break one bad habit every week, improve a good habit every week. And add another habit every week. Every week, you're going to do this. By the end of the week you have five bad habits you broke, five good ones you improved, five you added. Taking the bad to the good. We have an audience member with a question. Hi. Hey. So my bad habit is that I don't eat breakfast. Instead, I drink energy drinks to get me@ through the morning. That is a double whammy. The worst thing you can do is not eat during breakfast. Most important meal. Energy drinks are one of the reasons we're consuming so many added sugars. Do with whole grains, fiber, protein. A little bit of sugar. I'm not saying you can't consume sugar. Maybe in moderation. Maybe a shake if you're on the go. Or oatmeal. Get away from the double whammy. Let's get to specifics. You have a typical meal plan here. Explain this. It's a five-week plan. You eat regular food. It's not diabetic food. This is the morning. French toast, on the plan. A smoothie. And egg Kand witch. And these are called power ups. If you're hungrier, some bread, some toast, butter, jam, berries. The back of the book has tons of snax. Make sure they're 15 grams of carbs or less. Walnuts. Almonds. Then lunch. An important meal. Here, there's a recipe. There are 50 recipes in the book that anyone can fix. So they are chick. Skewers. Sandwiches. Another power up. Somewhat a power up? You don't have to have it. If you need a little extra, it fives you emergency and power. Then your dinner options. You have pork, Turkey. Call flower. Brown rice for power ups. You can snack on this pbogram. You can snack on the program. Now, in addition to eating right, you have to exercise as well. If you want to maximize the weight loss, drop the blood sugars, exercise is important. Training to build muscle. People should do this twice a week. Over here, body weight exercises. Cardio. Jog punches. Mountain climbers. All these things make the book effective F people to lose their weight and drop the blood sugar by up to 30%. You know what, doc? Next time you come back, you have to do all of that while exercising. I can do that. Talk and exercise. And thank you for adding to the segment. Ian's book, "Blast the sugar out" is available now. Get his recipes on our website. And mandisa is about to perform live when we come back

