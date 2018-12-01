Transcript for Dr. Jennifer Ashton gives an update on her 'Dry Jen-uary' challenge

Date on dry January. The month long break she's taking from alcohol. On day 12 now and so many have joined her journey sharing your support and questions. You say the response has been massive. We also want to bring in addiction specialist Kristina wandzilak in San Francisco. We'll get to you in just a moment. Dr. Jen, you went -- you're a hockey mom and had to go to a hockey tailgate and I know you love tequila. How hard was it not to have it. This is pi picture and all the parents always tailgate. We have great food. Very social. This weekend there was no tequila there but hot rummed mulled cider which I just love and it was a bummer to pass it up but I got there and the dad said, Jen, we have your favorite and I said, dry January. I'm not doing it and then it wasn't hard. It really wasn't hard at all. You've noticed some physical changes. Yeah. I mean, it's been pretty amazing actually. You know it's the middle of the winter. I noticed a big change in my skin, way less dry, less red. I had rosasea before. It's not so noticeable but the robe was just a couple of weeks ago, the one on the right, no makeup. Much less red. My makeup artist is commenting on it every day so that's well known. Dermatologists always say that alcohol is not great for your skin. That's only after 12 days. I warrant to bring in Kristina. Dr. Jen had physical changes but didn't struggle without a drink so what does that tell you? You know, alcohol is a toxin and it's going to affect your body physically and your skin and your hair on all sorts of levels so what it says is that there's no chemical dependency but, of course, her body I responding possley to no longer having alcohol in the system which is a very beautiful sign and I will say what I love about this challenge and something that she had just mentioned is dependence aside, alcoholism aside, what we come to learn when we do this type of experiment is how much -- how entitled our culture is to taking the edge off with alcohol and what an extraordinary social experiment to remove it from your life and to learn what it's like out there not drinking. All right. Kristina and Jen, I know you said the response has been

