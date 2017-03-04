Transcript for Dr. Richard Besser discusses the 'second wave' of flu season

about the health alert about the flu. Just because it's April it doesn't mean you're in the clear. New numbers from the CDC show people still getting sick and our chief health and medical editor Dr. Richard Besser is here. Dr. Besser, welcome to the table. Thank you very much. Welcome to the table. So, it is April. Yes. This is not the time of year we hear about the flu but is the flu still a big threat. Yeah, I mean the good news nationwide the total numbers are going down. But there are areas of the country that are seeing a lot of flu activity. Take a look at this map. Those areas in red, the southeast seeing lots of flu, Minnesota, Oklahoma, you know, so if you're in those areas, flu is still around, CDC says it's still not too late to get a flu shot. I got a flu shot and I got the flu. Could I get it again? Unfortunately, you could. What? Yeah, you could get in -- you could get maybe not the same strain. Along comes April and you could get influenza B. If you get it the recommendations, stay home. Wash your hands, try not to spread it and hopefully in a few weeks it will be gone? A new study shows how important it is to get your kids vaccinated. The CDC did their biggest study looking at flu deaths in children and thank 234ri they're very rare. They found 358 children who died from the flu in a four-year period. When they looked a lot hasn't been vaccinated. If they were it was 65% effective in preventing death from the flu. Make sure your kids get vaccinated especially if they have asthma. You've been giving us a lot of medical advice and today is sad to report this is your last day at ABC. It is. But the thing is you have helped so many and we know you're not done heading. What is your next step. You know, first it's been an incredible experience being here for eight years. Eight years. Whoo! My first segment eight years ago was flu. I came here because I was running the CDC during swine flu and having a conversation with all of America about health has been incredible and now I'm taking what I've learned here. I'm joining the Robert wood Johnson foundation in princeton, New Jersey, the nation's largest philanthropy focus on health and what I want to do is help America have a conversation around health and see, make sure we're spending our resources to improve health and well being in market. The goal is everyone in America should have an opportunity to be healthy regardless of income, regardless of where you live, what you look like. Everyone should have a chance to be healthy and that's what I'm going to be working on. We owe you a real debt because for so many years you have been so trusted, so clear, so compelling for all our viewers and you're going to be able to help so many people in this new job. Congratulations. Congratulation. We love, Dr. Besser.

