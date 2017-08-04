Transcript for 'DWTS' judge discusses highlights of current season

the cloggers and Carrie Ann Inaba from "Dancing with the stars." I'm not going to ask you to pick a winner but they're impressive at this hour. They were kind of amazing. High energy. Great costumes. I loved it all. You never stop judging. I give you both 10s. You guys all look fantastic. You do great on "Dancing with the stars" and, of course, you're here again this year. We had a great time -- such an amazing event and dressed in your pastels as you should be. I've got pie pin on somewhere, I don't know. Let's talk "Dancing with the stars." Seems like a really intense season this year. Season 24 has been incredible. Really great dancers, sometimes that's not always the case. We have people that are not as good and then they find their way to becoming good. This year we started out with six or seven out of the gate that are fantastic. This is 30 what season now? Season 552. We're on season 24. 24, okay. Haven't missed an episode. Not 24 -- we have multiple seasons. We do two a year on on year 12. Exactly. Drew lachey won it a few years ago and performing in the parade. One of the celebrities. What was his secret sauce? What was his magic. His secret sauce he did the best freestyle. One of my favorites to "Save a horse ride a cowboy." Do you remember that song? He nail the I and won it and took it home. This was fantastic. What are you looking forward to today? Well, you know, last year when I did it I waso-hosting and begged them to let me come back. I had so much fun. Nice to see people out here so friendly and the broadcast is just a nice celebration of the cherry blossom festival which is dear to my heart. You have some Japanese in you too. I do have Japanese in me. A wonderful gift we got over 100 years ago makes this nation's capital so beautiful. It is. And a great day for it. It's going to be fun. Carrie Ann Inaba, hey, guys. Come on down. Thanks so much for coming out. See you on the parade route. More "Gma" coming up after the break. "Pop news" is next.

