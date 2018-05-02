Transcript for Eagles players say there's 'no city' they'd rather win this Super Bowl for

Thank you, G oirks. We bring in newly crowned super bowl champs Zach Ertz and Malcolm general kings. Congratulations. You you doing? Doing great. Amazing. Can't complain at all. What a game. You came in as underdogs. No one thought you could do it the. Three games you had to win just to get there. Did you think this day would ever come when the playoffs started? Yeah. I mean, we said it before the game to ourself that, tonight, we were going to shock the world. But we wouldn't shock ourselves. All season, we believed in each other. We knew what kind of team we had even with all the injuries we had. Losing key players and -- captains and veterans. We knew that we had the best team in the league. And all we needed was the opportunity to prove that. And what a way to finish the season. And speaking of injuries, I mean, you had a lot of injuries. None bigger than losing your starting quarterback in Carson Wentz. But super bowl MVP Nick Foles stepped up in a big way. He had a rough start when he first went in after the rams game. Did you see in practice that this guy was developing? He had a patch where you said, oh, can he carry this team is this you must have seen something that everybody else didn't. We had all the confidence in the world in Nick. He's been a successful quarterback in the league for a long time. Carson is an extremely talented football plarp when he went down, H was no other quarterback in the league we wanted besides Nick Foles. There were times when it wasn't pretty. Nick didn't have a preseason. The guy was hurt all preseason. I never got reps with him until the week5 game against the raiders, I think it was. So, I mean, Nick is an unbelievable quarterback. We had all the confidence in the world in him. The past two games, he played out of his mind. Zach, you have had a big year. You made the biggest play of the game for the team last night. 2:25 left in the game. There was debate. I'm yelling, touchdown, man. Did you know it was a touchdown? I thought it was a touchdown all along. I didn't think there was any doubt when they were over there for what seemed like an eternity, I was surprised pip thought I caught it at the 5 yard line. I thought I took two steps. Reached for the goal line. It was an easy touchdown. Then, when they were over there, I guess thin this league, nothing surprises you anymore in terms of the catch rule pip don't know what would have happened to the city of philly if they overturned that one. Go gi Give me a pep talk for the city of Philadelphia. You know they'll celebrate this for years to come. Celebrate the parade on Friday so nobody has to go to work the next day. That's all I'm saying. What message do you have for the city of Philadelphia? I mean, for us, man, there is no team that we would rather or no city we would rather win the super bowl for. We -- if we could, we would be back in philly already to join the celebration that's already happening. We understand what this means to the city of Philadelphia. We're proud to be a part of it. To be able the to be the ones to bring this to the fan base. That has been with us from the beginning. That's believed in us when nobody else did. This is special. Not only for us as players, but to be able to bring this back to the city of Philadelphia. I have to say this. They are the most passionate fans. The only ones I think that ever scared me when I was out on the field. You guys deserve all of this. What an amazing year you have had. Enjoy it. You're now etched in the books. You guys are super bowl champions. Thank you for joining me. Get some sleep. I know you've been up all night. No sleep, the party continues, man. All night. Thank you, fellas. You know the feeling of beating the patriots in the super bowl. I know the feeling of winning one period. I don't care who you beat. I would beat my mother for a super bowl championship. It's the best feeling. I'm sorry, mama. Best feeling in the sports world that you can have. How long will they stay up today? They'll get sleep on the plane ride back to philly. Now to Washington and the

