Transcript for Eagles stun Patriots to win 1st Super Bowl title

What everybody is talking about is the game. You said the phrase you hate. Pardon? Everybody's talking about. You caught me. You caught me, George. This time, it's correct. Everybody's talking about -- I love you man. One of the most exciting super bowls ever. Denying Tom Brady a sixth championship. T.J. Holmes, he was there for it all. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. I can tell you're still worked up over this one. And dare I say, move over rocky? Philadelphia, that citying might have a new favorite underdog story. Because last night in one corner, you had the five-time super bowl champion Tom Brady. In the other corner, an eagles quarterback, who just two months ago, was the backup. It was a heck of a fight. A heck of a night. Now philly has something it's never had before. A super bowl champion. And time runs out! And for the Philadelphia eagles, the long drought is over. Reporter: For the first time ever, the Philadelphia eagles are super bowl champions. Wow, we're world champions! Reporter: Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, a backup just eight Weekes ago who once considered quitting the game is now super bowl MVP. And he had to outduel Tom Brady, the winningest quarterback in super bowl hitsry. Nick Foles just continues to play like he's been doing this his entire life. Battling against the likes of Tom Brady. Reporter: The battle was one for the record books. A back and forth offensive show case that set the mark for most yards ever by two teams in a super bowl. Going for it all, into the end zone, and it is -- caught zbhchlt. Reporter: The game included big place. This grab by alshon Jeffery in the back of the end zone. The patriots punched back. With neither team able to pull away. Gronkowski, reaching for it, touchdown. Reporter: The game also included trick place. With Brady not just throwing but aiteming to catch. Just didn't make the play. It was there to be made. I missed the play. Brady can't haul it in. Reporter: Foles and the eagles later showed them how it's done. Trey Burton, throws, caught, Foles, touchdown. Reporter: On a play they call the philly special. Foles is the first quarterback ever to both catch and throw a touchdown in the same super bowl. And to complete the pass that the patriots could Knott. Reporter: It was a game of big hits. Brandin cooks. And he gets smacked down. Reporter: It was a slug fest that came down to the wire. Just over 2:00 left in the game, all eyes were on Brady to orchestrate another of his last-minute comebacks. But then this. Oh. Brady gets hit. The ball is out! And Flad Flad has it. Reporter: A crippling turnover. Later, one last shot on the final play of the game. A hail Mary. That was not answered. A jump ball. It's incomplete. Oh, my god, oh my god! Reporter: Eagles fans get to fly. This woman, moved to tears. At the 41-33 final score. Long-time eagles fan Bradley cooper cheering in the stands was also overcome with emotion. And the MVP thrilled to share his MVP moment. To be here with my daughter, my wife, my family, my teammates, this city. We're very blessed. Underdogs no more. The Philadelphia eagles are the super bowl champions. Reporter: Now, I'm in a space here where both teams slept under this roof last night. They're waking up to different realities. The underdog, they were handing these out on the field last night. Top dog. That's Nick Foles rht there. Remember this was man who considered just two years ago, giving up football and retiring to the point he didn't want to touch a football. He is your super bowl MVP this morning. You sound like you're a little hurt there this morning. Your voice? You doing all right man? Y'all right? I'm doing fine. We didn't get to sleep last night it. Was one of those nights. It was worth it. Great for the people of Philadelphia. Certainly was. I love seeing the post with the fans getting excited.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.