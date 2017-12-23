Transcript for An early charitable Christmas celebration

This Christmas weekend I'm going to be working but last. Christmas weekend I'll call it I went home I celebrate a little early and seeing a plant fund raiser while visiting friends and family check it out. This is it. It is hard to even hope he's here. The trip started whip. Of course and seeing this fund raiser we be able to raise some much needed funds for the mercy guilt or Sacramento hoping he and I received. And I speak Czech rabbi Ernst and young I went. And visited my old car dealership where I got oil and they had that you that exact date we didn't where you allowing them the colleague Courtney when they even did it right and what could remain oh. It took that money went in for me there was for the for the kids. Before the Eid charity that visited some local restaurants some friends that I know making some donations making everything special. Thank you to everyone including my co NC house lost and shout out to my home. Decree a very very very nice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.