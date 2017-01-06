Transcript for Earth Wind & Fire and the Doobie Brothers perform preview of upcoming concert

Two classic bands, Earth, wind and fire and the doobie brothers, they're here and give us a sneak preview of their giant concert event called the classic east and the classic west. Thank you, guys, for coming in on this Thursday. We really appreciate it. So nice to be here. Now, it's an amazing lineup but I'm curious. You both perform on two different days. Are you going to watch each other perform? Most definitely. Wouldn't miss it. You have a favorite song of each other's? Wow. They've good too many good songs. I remember where I was when I was doing just listening to these guys' music and I can't wait to mix it up. And for you guys, you guys are on the eagles steely Dan moraling with you on both weekends. Now, you have some news to share about the eagles, I understand. There's some breaking news. What's the breaking news? Vince gill and deacon fryer are going to perform with the eagles. All right. That's breaking news. That's great news and, Philip, you are performing with fleet wood pack and journey. What kind of audience are you expecting. Crazy. Energetic crazy, absolutely like full of energetic, crazy and both bands are good, all the bands are good, every word. These songs are just iconic. Hanging on every word. We're hanging on every word you're saying but hanging on every word you guys are going to sing when you perform in a few minutes. You no he what you can do single day tickets for both the classic west and east they'll be available starting Monday, June 5th at 10:00 A.M. So make sure you pick yours up.

