Transcript for Earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay area

To the breaking news out west, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake joeling people awake in the San Francisco bay area early this morning. Let's go to our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman in California for the latest. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, robin. That quake struck right beneath the university of California at Berkeley just east of San Francisco and while it wasn't a huge quake it was shallow, only about seven miles deep so it was felt. Residents describe five to ten seconds of rolling as the Jake rumbled and as you mentioned so many jolted out of their sleep. Check out these products knocked off the aisles at a supermarket. Dogs began to bark and alarms went off and what's keeping folk as wake right now is that this quake happened right on the Hayward fault which is capable of producing a 7 magnitude quake which could be devastating right under that heavily populated area, robin. Still had to be very frightening for a lot of folks this morning, thank you, Matt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.