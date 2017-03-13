Transcript for East Coast braces for severe snowfall

Thank you. That storm is gathering steam and millions bracing for what could be the biggest snowfall of 9 season up to two feet possible. Let's go to rob in Philadelphia. Good morning, rob. Hey, good morning, robin. I am standing on top of 17,000 tons of salt, part of 50,000 tons at the ready here in this city of Philadelphia. By the way, New York City has nearly 300 tons of salt ready to go because it's been a mild winter, they have plenty of leftovers and will need it with this storm that will come in during the overnight hours on a weekday, heaviest during the morning rush and we had a bitterly cold weekend so the road temperatures are near freezing. This snow will stick. Today they've already pretreated the roads. Later on today they'll take sanitation trucks and convert them to plow and salt trucks and work 12-hour shifts, department of transportation tells me that, you know, they haven't had much of a winter so his guys are ready to go champing at the bit and enthusiasm, robin, needed if this cranks up like we think it will. Robin. All right, rob, thank you very much. Aren't you glad you came back for all this? I'm as enthusiastic as those ready to shovel the snow.

