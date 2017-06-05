Transcript for East Coast slammed with severe weather

Now to the east coast getting slammed with torrential rain causing flash flooding. All this as the south cleans up from a round of tornadoes and rob is here with the very latest weather news. Good morning, rob. Good morning, this has been with us all week long. It brought severe weather to Texas, Missouri flooding and look at these storm report, a lot of damage with these wind accounts. No doubt it did not lose much punch as it hit the east coast. Chaos on the east coast. A powerful storm wreaking havoc on main thoroughfares in new York City, inundating parking structures and flooding subway stations. Rising waters stranding motorists. The water just got so high. As emergency responders came to their rescue. In the south, crews cleaning up after at least nine tornadoes touched down from Georgia to Virginia this week. I just got my kids. That was my focus. Winds demolishing buildings in the Carolinas ripping off rooftop, even sending a massive tree crashing into this bedroom. Plus this newly released surveillance video showing the moment a twister tore through garden city, Georgia. Watch as debris flies flew the air and the whipping wind topples this billboard. Thankfully a much quieter day weatherwise but not everybody is going to like what we have to offer in the weather department. More on that in a few minutes.

