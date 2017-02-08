Transcript for Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen on filming 'Wind River' in 'tough' winter conditions

and Elizabeth Olsen and they're teaming up on the big screen again but this time they're not superheroes. They're everyday heroes out to solve a murder history. Take a look. So do you want to show me the body? I don't mean to be rude. I'm just freezing out here. So the quicker the better That's going to get a lot worse. The body is five miles on snowmobile. I'm afraid you'd be dead by the time we got there supply got the call and this is what I've got. I want to welcome Jeremy and Elizabeth and we are in the mid middle of record heat. The blizzard and snow was coming down. How tough is it? It's like another character, the weather. It's -- we got used to it but it's tough for the crew. There's a lot of people to transport and a lot of equipment to transport and there's no road so we're on snowmobiles and snow cats. That was the fun part. Oh, wow. Yeah, I guess that's fun. Snow cats. The difficult part was for the crew to get the gear out. Bathroom breaks are long because you have to go find -- go snowmobile back and come back. Definitely. Having to go to the bathroom, looking for a snowmobile. You've been laying low. You're in "The avengers," "Mission: Impossible," the Bourne franchise, relaxing a bit and read this script. It was the first ten pages and the opportunity to work with Lizzie again in a different way, in a real way and then meeting Taylor who is just a fantastic, fantastic director, first directing experience here and I couldn't say no. Just couldn't say no. And speaking of working together again, this is your third time working together. Yeah. I stopped counting. You stopped counting. That's a good thing. She's also my neighbor so I see her all the time. What you learn at "Gma." She makes me -- Great at steak. Anything you learned that you don't -- didn't learn -- that you didn't know about each other from filming. She is super, super tough. Yeah, tougher than me for sure. You agree with that. Mental toughness, emotional toughness. I think I'm kind of tough. I'm a fare-based hypochondriac. And very scared. And very scared but I think once I have like an understanding of a situation I feel okay. I feel like I can handle it. You know, speaking of scary, on a snow cat, that's all scary stuff. I like doing that in a film environment when there's like a stunt coordinator and safety rules and -- She wanted seat belts on the snowmobile. There's no seat belts. You have your gear in a squat. You're no the sitting on those. You're hovering and working your thighs and if your thighs aren't strong. That sounds like a good exercise program right there. And speaking of action and film, "Infinity war" -- Yeah. Give us the scoop. What's the scoop? There's so many people, that's the scoop. There's so many superheroes That's all you got? Yeah. That's all you got? Yeah, there's a lot going on. A lot going on. So for all you fans waiting for it there's a lot of people and it's a big movie. That's all we're going to get from these two. It might be the biggest, though. It might be the biggest like the fourth "Avengers 4" might be the bigger biggest movie. I can't say anything. I haven't read the script so I have no idea what's happening so I can't spill the beans. We don't want to get you this trouble. One thing I do want to know you're in so many action movies. I heard you hurt yourself doing a comedy. Yeah. What's up with that? I shouldn't do a comedy. It was a stunt, a stack of chairs like 20 feet high and they didn't fall and I fell and supposed to land on my feet, landed on my arms so I busted both my arms. Then did it again. Did it again? Yeah. The true tough man you are. I'm glad he has you around. I have a feeling you keep him safe. He's a little reckless and you want a seat belt on a snowcat. I appreciate you guys coming in. I really do. Love having you both here. It is "Wind river" opens on a limited release Friday. So make sure you go check out Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.