Transcript for Elton John cancels shows due to bacterial infection

We didn't know that. Now to Elton John. He spoke up moments ago. Sending this tweet. Saying he's looking forward to getting back on tour after being hospitalized by a harmful and unusual infection he contracted. This is a bacterial infection. What are the key medical issues? The medical detect I have work. Anytime someone has been traveling and they come home with an invex, you want to ask, is this localized to one part of the body or is it widespread, let's say, throughout the blood? How did it start? On a cut of the skin or was the agent ingested or inhaled? Was it bacteria? If so, what type? We have to remember, there can be inveks caused by viruses, parasites. Lastly, science of accept sis or septic shock? Meaning throughout the bloodstream, our organ systems. Any clue about traveling to South America? I think that is the most important part of the story. Anytime someone is traveling, in the country, overseas, that is the critical piece of information that has to be communicated to a doctor if they get sick. Some of these can present days to weeks after returning from travel. Some months to yars. That is the -- Months to years? Absolutely. You have the keep travel history in mind when you have a sick patient. He says he's feeling bet person will be back on tour. What's your favorite song? Mona Lisa's and mad hatters. Mine rhymes with witch. The "B" is back. Crocodile rock. I like Benny and the jets. ??? Benny and the jets ??? There's so many. We have all heard nem almost too many times. More hits from him. Coming up, Maks? Maks and "Glee's" Heather

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.