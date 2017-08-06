Transcript for First look at Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda in 'Mary Poppins Returns'

We are serving up a spoonful of sugar in the form of brand new photos. Entertainment weekly has the exclusive first look at Mary Poppins returns, featuring Emily Blount on the cover as Poppins herself. There's jack the lamp lighter played by lin-manuel Miranda. Lin manual called the project a total love letter to the original film. The sequel flies into theaters Christmas day 2018. I think that might be a hit. That was one of my favorites ever. Do you remember Chim, Chim chimney. Fifth harmony rocked the stage at our summer concert series last week and now they are getting down with the world premiere of their brand new music video. Take a look. ??? Down, down, I'm going to keep loving you down, down, down ??? ??? I'm going to keep loving you ??? ??? it's like Bonnie and Clyde walked in ??? The new single for "Down" features rapper Gucci main. It's the fastest moving song on Twitter right now, so a big congratulations to the girls. And finally, a new sensation is sweeping Instagram. We can all get in on this. The squat your dog challenge, sounds bad but it's very innocent. This is encouraging animal lovers to grab their pups and break a sweat. Thank god I have a chihuahua. Proving anyone can be a rookie body builder. People putting their own spin on it. One owner taking the ultimate fitness challenge, lifting all three of his dogs. How cute is this? Wonder if the dogs like that. You go light on this. You need a bigger dog. No, I don't. Watching that, somebody is going to get hurt. I sure hope it's not the dog. Me too. I mean, that's where my loyalties lie. They didn't look all that comfortable. How is a third dog holding onto the back? It's not comfortable for the dog. Don't make it selfish for your lower body. Right, George? You're slamming your own piece. Oh yeah. It's such an amazing trend. Everyone should do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.