Transcript for Emma Watson dishes on 'Beauty and the Beast' live on 'GMA'

Welcome back because we have a fantastic audience and we have a very special guest this morning. She cast a spell over her fans in "Harry potter." Now she is the belle of the ball in "Beauty and the beast," please welcome Emma Watson. Yes. How are you? Nice to see you. So good to see you. I know. Hi. I love the little faces. We're all so excited watching the trailers. The movie seems fantastic and I heard a story, just this morning, that you actually surprised everyone at the first table read. I did, yeah. I think that they were expecting me to just do my line read but I got up and did the full one with all of the cast which was really fun. I loved doing that dance. Kind of scared Josh gad. I did? Oh, yeah? Was he freaked out. He was like, I don't want to do it. Would you guys like to hear Emma sing? No bonjour. Bonjour ??? there goes the baker with his tray like always the same old bread and rolls to sell ??? ??? every morning just the same since the morning that we came to this poor provincial town ??? Good morning, belle. Can you this? She's actually crying seeing you. She's actually in tears. You have that impact especially with young girls. And you really in this role, I mean because many people are familiar but you put your own little new twist to it. Yeah, I have. It's been amazing but I think probably you're referring to yesterday, we did a big international book drop around the world of hopefully what are inspiring reads for young women and girls and men and boys too, but yeah, it was amazing. But also your character is a little bit different from what we know from the animated belle. She is a little different. I think that we had a little bit more space and room to tell a bit more of belle's story in this one and we -- yeah, she's -- I hope she's a slightly more modern version. It's been, gosh, the first original was released in 1992 and we are in 2017 so she was updated a little bit but I mean pretty Progressive in her DNA really, yeah. She was a bit of a rebellious Disney princess, so -- We love that spirit about you, can we say that. We love that spirit about you. So important to you. Tell those who aren't familiar. Well, I became a U.N. Women ambassador two years ago. We launched a campaign called he or she which is about bringing men and boys into the conversation about gender equality. So it's been absolutely amazing. I've traveled all around the world and done things I have never thought I would ever do, so, yeah, it's been fun. Lovely. I want to get back to the books you talked about because it was celebrated here in new York that you were hiding books. I was. All over the city. And, in fact, one of our producers actually saw your books on a run. Oh, yeah. Then realized it was you doing it. And you're the one hiding the books. I am, yes. Did you get spotted? Were you in cognito. I usually try to be kind of incognito but yesterday for the women's March everyone was dressed in red so I was dressed in a bright red beret and a bright red sweatshirt so I was a little bit less under the radar than I usually am. But, yeah, I think sometimes it's amazing like on the tube I feel like people are kind of in their own world and they don't notice so much but yesterday in public spaces I did get some funny looks from some people that were like are you -- see you later off to another location. Book superhero. Running around town like a crazy thing is it as we just said you're a woman of many talents, book ninja. Book ninja. My term. That's number one. Singer. Yes. Unbelievable. Yes. And you did a lot of dancing in the movie. What was harder for you, the singing or dancing? I think the singing because I mean it's something that I've always done and loved to do but to do it in such a beloved musical and when, you know, the songs are so well known and, you know, I really -- I think I felt the weight of that and there's something vulnerable about singing. I don't know how to explain it. You feel completely -- We don't do it. Totally different thing from acting in a way. There's nothing to hide behind. It's your voice and, yeah, I felt very sort of naked doing it for the first time so I think that was the hardest. That's why most of us hide in the shower. People have been going crazy over these reports of late that you and your former Harry potter co-stars are keeping in touch via text message group. Yeah. Can you give us a sense of what you're saying to each other. I love how this has become a huge thing. Of course, we text one another. But, yeah, no, I mean I guess -- so proud of this movie and I wanted them to feel included and so, of course, I invited them to come. The thing is that my classmates spread all over the world now living in different places so it's a bit like like a pokemon game. I'm trying to run around the world and catch them all but, yeah, I mean, yeah, I mean, Tom and Matt came to the screening in L.A. And Bonnie came to the one in London and so very nice. Do you have little ones dressed up like that when you go to the screenings? I do. It's the best thing ever. I love it. So cute. Thank you for coming here. We all cannot wait and all of you can see "Beauty and the beast," it hits theaters March 17th. Guess what, all of you, everyone in our audience gets two tickets to see it. You're going to go see it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.