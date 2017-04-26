Transcript for Can emotional feeding lead to obesity?

parenting alert about emotional feeding. A new study shows offering children a food as a comfort or a reward can lead to emotional eating. Dr. Jen Ashton is here. As parent, you play a big role in shaping the eating habits of your kid. Yeah, no question. Are you emotional eaters? Hmm, I don't know. Can I ask the audience? Raise your hand. So there are some people out there who recognize it. Then, of course, there will be a lot who don't. This study looked at is there a relationship between emotional feeding, which means a parent who responds to the emotional state of their child by feeding that child. Usually like feeding things like this. Not like this. No one says, oh, you're upset, have a piece of broccoli. It just doesn't happen. And so, they did this study in Norway. Day started with 4-year-olds. Followed up at ages 6, 8, 10. They found a relationship. A cascading effect between parrots who fed those children when they felt upset and emotional eating on the party of those children. Are there other patterns formed in childhood? No question. Are you a picky eater. Any parent of a toddler can see that start at an early age. Do you graze or snack? There are good habits to publish. Are you eating as family? I don't think I'm an emotion eater or feared. What do you do? You want to lead by example. Avoid using food as punishment or reward. Talk about your emotions. And I'm going to have a carrot. Go the healthy route. Coming up, mandisa is here live.

