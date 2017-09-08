Employees sue Plaza hotel over sexual harassment

Six current and former female employees of the iconic New York City landmark allege in a lawsuit they were subject to "outrageous and incessant sexual harassment and assault by senior management and their male counterparts."
3:12 | 08/09/17

