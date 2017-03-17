EMT fatally struck by own stolen ambulance

More
Yadiro Arroyo, a 14-year veteran of the New York Fire Department, was killed after a pedestrian allegedly carjacked her ambulance and careened it through the streets, authorities said.
1:34 | 03/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for EMT fatally struck by own stolen ambulance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46196248,"title":"EMT fatally struck by own stolen ambulance","duration":"1:34","description":"Yadiro Arroyo, a 14-year veteran of the New York Fire Department, was killed after a pedestrian allegedly carjacked her ambulance and careened it through the streets, authorities said.","url":"/GMA/video/emt-fatally-struck-stolen-ambulance-46196248","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.