En Vogue performs greatest hits medley live on 'GMA'

The rhythm and blues group performs live from Times Square.
4:07 | 05/04/17

Transcript for En Vogue performs greatest hits medley live on 'GMA'
According for this well struck gold 25 years ago but freed all lack of me and the rest will follow. And my other. Now they've got a brand new single out it's I'm good and they're kicking off the animal that pose a bit to pick up the nationwide tour next week we have our on 'cause the gym a girls jolly. First though there are performing a medley of and their greatest had given up and those. Okay. A mock Christmas. Eighteen. It's time. I'm book written. 38. Don't kid never duty but. Okay okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

