Transcript for Escaped Georgia prisoners captured after days on the run

breaking oversthiet, two inmates on the run since Tuesday finally captured in Tennessee taken into custody after a chase with police and ABC's Steve osunsami is in Madison, Georgia, this morning where the prisoners were last spotted before they were caught. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning, David. The FBI mobile command center is behind me along with law enforcement officers from three states all celebrating the capture. Police hope they can have the two fugitives back home as soon as today. Caught and headed back to prison this morning, the cell mate, fugitives and now accused murderers seen here in handcuffs in Tennessee. The small town Georgia sheriff who led the manhunt hopes to have them back in his county today. If they waive extradition we'll -- I'll go up to get them. Reporter: Their run from the law came to an end after police say they broke into an elderly couple's home Thursday, held them at gunpoint and then drove off in their SUV. The couple had the wherewithal to break free and notify authorities. Reporter: The authorities came running. The high-speed chase lasted for ten miles on interstate 24. Moving in and out of traffic pretty good. Traffic's picking up a little bit. Speed's about 100. Reporter: One of the escaped inmates was driving. The other in the backseat shooting at police. I think I hear shots fired. Reporter: That's when police say they crashed the SUV, lost their guns in the wreck, raced into the woods and then walked to a nearby home hoping to steal another car. But the homeowner had a gun and held them until police arrived. The homeowner stepped out and held the people there by gunpoint until another neighbor came to assist him. Reporter: 43-year-old Donnie Rowe was already doing life in prison. 24-year-old Rickie Dubose was in for 20 years. Now they're facing murder charges accused of killing two guards on this prison bus as they made their escape Tuesday morning. No word on who gets the reward. It was up to $130,000. These prisoners are currently in the custody of federal marshals. I say the person who held them until officers arrived. That's it. Coming up here in two

